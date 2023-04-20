The Michigan Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday delivered 150,000 fingerling salmon into net pens at Grand Haven Municipal Marina.
This marks the continuation of a long relationship between the DNR and the Grand Haven and Grand Rapids Steelheaders groups. The Steelheaders place the net pens into the water, attached to the docks nearest Waterfront Stadium, each spring.
The DNR delivers the salmon from its Wolf Lake Hatchery near Kalamazoo. The salmon will spend 2-3 weeks in the net pens as they grow larger and become acclimated to the Grand River. Then they’ll be released into the river, and will head out into Lake Michigan.
The initiative is aimed at boosting sportfishing in Grand Haven and other Lake Michigan ports.
For several years, the number of Chinook salmon stocked in Lake Michigan was on the decline due to concerns with the predator-prey balance in the lake. However, in late 2022, the DNR announced it would increase the number of salmon stocked in Lake Michigan from 650,000 to 1 million – a 54-percent increase.
“We have seen several years of good Chinook salmon growth and have a slight increase in the alewife biomass, or abundance of those fish,” said Jay Wesley, the DNR’s Lake Michigan basin coordinator. “Although the alewife biomass is a fraction of what it was historically, we have a good 2021-year class and have seen up to six-year classes of alewives in our fisheries surveys – that means there are up to six different age groups in the current population of alewife.”
In addition to planted fish, Chinook salmon are now reproducing naturally in the Great Lakes – the DNR estimates a population of 4.5 million wild Chinook salmon in Lake Michigan.
Wednesday’s stocking efforts were aided by the help of members of the U.S. Coast Guard, who docked their boat nearby; they helped carry and assemble the tubing used to transport the salmon from the tanker truck into the net pens.
