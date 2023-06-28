Hambley Update 1

Ottawa County Health Officer Adeline Hambley

 Holland Sentinel file photo / Cody Scanlan

Ottawa County Health Officer Adeline Hambley is asking the Michigan Court of Appeals to order her possible firing be supervised by a circuit court judge, claiming recent actions from the county board of commissioners are aimed at trying to oust her.

In a Monday, June 26, filing, Hambley said the Ottawa Impact-led board intends to use a newly approved resolution to "protect child innocence," as well as statements critical of the health department's participation in various county Pride Month events, as a way to make a case to fire her for cause.

