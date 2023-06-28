Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Ottawa County Health Officer Adeline Hambley is asking the Michigan Court of Appeals to order her possible firing be supervised by a circuit court judge, claiming recent actions from the county board of commissioners are aimed at trying to oust her.
In a Monday, June 26, filing, Hambley said the Ottawa Impact-led board intends to use a newly approved resolution to "protect child innocence," as well as statements critical of the health department's participation in various county Pride Month events, as a way to make a case to fire her for cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.