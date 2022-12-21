A recently rescued dog is missing after a car crash on Mercury Drive near Groesbeck Street in Grand Haven Township.
"I'm sure he was freaked out by the accident," said Paige Wagenmaker, whose sister, Tessa VanderWal, is the owner of the dog.
The 2-year-old malinois (also known as a Belgian shepherd) named Viper was described by Wagnemaker as "skittish but friendly." He was just rescued two days ago from a previous family, she added.
VanderWal was driving a Jeep when a "SUV ran a stop sign on Mercury Drive," Wagenmaker said.
"Everyone in the accident seems to be OK — the vehicles can be replaced," read a Facebook post Wednesday from West Michigan K9, a West Olive-based dog training service. "Please help us find Viper. This is a dangerous area for him to be running around."
