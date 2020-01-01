A dog that had been left inside a zip-tied crate in an outhouse at a Coopersville park was playing happily with workers at the Harbor Humane Society on Monday, according to the shelter’s executive director, Jen Self-Aulgur.
“Jon,” as the staff has coined the friendly pit bull, doesn’t seem traumatized by the possible overnight stay inside the outhouse at Sheridan Park.
The dog was found Monday morning. A truck driver’s wife wanted to stop and use a bathroom, and was surprised to see the animal there, Self-Aulgur said.
“They were just passing through the area,” she said. “(Jon) was lucky.”
There was a bag of food sitting on top of the crate, but there was no way for the dog to get to it. There also was no water left for the animal.
It wasn’t long before the dog was transported to the animal shelter in West Olive.
“He was like, ‘Hey guys.’ He was just happy to be here,” Self-Aulgur said. “He’s just like hundreds of pitties that we get.”
The local humane society director said they believe the dog had been left in the outhouse overnight or earlier that morning. There was no damage to the crate and the dog didn’t seem anxious when found, she said.
Self-Aulgur didn’t think the dog had been left as an arranged pick-up.
“If someone was trying to arrange a drop-off, this seems pretty shady,” she said.
Self-Aulgur said these situations happen all the time and in our own backyard, although this is the first time she’s heard of a dog being left in an outhouse.
“Every day we’re faced with the best and worst of humanity,” she said.
Self-Aulger said it is fortunate that the dog was quickly found and doesn’t seem any worse for the ordeal.
“He just wants love,” she said.
Jon was playful on Monday and the shelter staff was giving him treats, Self-Aulgur said. He was play bowing (like a downward dog yoga pose), a very friendly gesture, she noted.
The dog will be put on a seven-day "stray hold" in case someone was to claim him.
“So, if anyone comes forward to claim the dog, we definitely would have a lot of questions,” Self-Aulgur said, adding that person would be interviewed by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Animal Control officers. “I doubt anyone will come forward, unless the dog was stolen."
Once the animal is past the hold period, he will be neutered and then put up for adoption, the director said.
In the meantime, there are currently more than 15 dogs and 100 cats in the shelter looking for homes. This is actually a fairly low number, according to Self-Aulgur.
“We take in close to 3,000 animals a year,” she said. “But, for the first time in months, we are not full.”
The West Olive shelter was taking in additional animals on New Year's Eve to help another shelter. It was closed New Year's Day.
Anyone interested in adopting an animal from the Harbor Humane Society can visit the shelter Monday through Friday from 12:30-7 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed on Sundays. It is located at 14345 Bagley St., just off the east side of northbound U.S. 31.
Self-Aulgur said the shelter is constantly in need of donations. The county contract pays for 20 percent of the shelter's budget and the rest comes through donations.
“Things add up,” she said.
Donations can be made to the shelter during regular business hours, or online at harborhumane.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.