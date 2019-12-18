Dog-theme window wins Spring Lake decorating contest

Members of the Village Council and village staff toured Spring Lake on Monday night in a Harbor Transit trolley to judge the 14th annual Holiday Window Decorating Contest.
Although only four businesses participated in this year’s contest, the competition was extremely tight.
“It was super close, but Ebby’s (Pet Bakery & Boutique) wins it by a cold, wet nose,” said Angela Stanford-Butler, director of the village’s Downtown Development Authority.
On the Path Yoga won the People’s Choice award with 114 donations collected for The People Center of Spring Lake.
Stanford-Butler said it was exciting to see a couple of newcomers enter the contest – Ebby’s and American Repair Maintenance.
“American Repair Maintenance immediately brought everyone back to their childhood,” she said. “It felt like Christmas when we were all so excited by it. We heard that they had a lot of fun working on it and it showed.”
Amy’s Hair Hydeaway featured characters from the Disney movie “Frozen,” including Olaf, Sven, Elsa and Anna working on each others hair.
Ebby’s focused on dog themes, with dogs baking, decorating and serving treats, as well as an appearance by a doggie toy, Max from “The Grinch” and a caroling dog.
On The Path’s window featured a backdrop of tinsel with a window dedicated to a book by Spring Lake native Amy Young, “A Unicorn Named Sparkle’s First Christmas.”
Councilwoman Michelle Hanks said she loved “the energy” and “creativity” that businesses brought to this year’s designs.
“I love the themes,” she said.
Stanford-Butler agreed.
“I just love coming out to see how creative our businesses get with their windows,” she said. “I really look forward to seeing what’s new and different. It’s even better knowing that they’re really having fun doing it.”
