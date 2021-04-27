Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.