Culinary students from the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District served a lighthearted “Taste of the Tri-Cities” during the Resilience Making a Difference fundraiser, which took place at the Grand Haven Community Center on Wednesday.
Resilience was formerly known as the Center for Women in Transition.
Once the serving tables were mostly cleared of food, the talk turned serious when Resilience Executive Director Beth Larsen explained why attendees were there.
“Over the last two years, Ottawa County has experienced an alarming number of domestic-related homicides,” she said. “Victims are at the highest risk of homicide when attempting to leave or separating from their abusive partner.”
Larsen said the most dangerous time is within the first year of leaving; more precisely, within the first three months. When a gun is present in a home with intimate partner violence, a homicide is seven more times likely to occur.
Jane’s story
Domestic violence survivor Jane (not her real name) spoke at the event and described what she endured before violence against her children finally gave her the kick she needed to call for help and flee her home.
“I was 25 and a single mom,” she told the group.
Jane met a 37-year-old man who purposefully got her pregnant within a few weeks, she said. Eventually, she and her child moved in with the man, and that’s when the abuse started.
Jane called for help and the man was arrested on charges of strangulation and attempted imprisonment. He served jail time, got out, convinced Jane he was sorry and convinced her to write a letter to the judge saying that the whole incident was her fault.
“I wanted to believe him this time,” she said. “I wanted to have a family.”
So, they bought a home in the country and the abuse started all over again, she said. She said that one time, when the man was choking her, he told her, “I haven’t killed you yet, but I’m planning on killing you.”
“I was scared to leave,” she said. “He told me no one would believe me.” He also told her that she would lose the kids because he had the house and the money.
When her children started complaining of abuse, Jane said she finally broke down and called the police.
Jane said she was terrified of all the things her partner told her.
“Most of all, I was terrified of what he would do to me when he found out,” she said.
Jane ended up taking the children with her to Resilience. She said that was the only place where she felt safe for a long time.
Through counseling and the support of the center, which provides a variety of services for survivors of abuse and for those in crisis, Jane said that she and her children are starting to heal.
Jane emphasized the four things she has learned since seeking help from Resilience: You are believed. You are not alone. You are normal. There are safe men.
Jane was emotional as she thanked God and all of the people who supported Resilience through their work and donations.
“We are survivors and we are resilient,” she said.
High Risk Team
Larsen announced that Ottawa will be the first county in Michigan to work with the nationally recognized Jeannie Geiger Crisis Center in Massachusetts to implement a Domestic Violence High Risk Team. The team’s goal is to interrupt the pattern of escalation by focusing on both victim safety and offender accountability, Larsen said.
“By coordinating with other key partners in law enforcement, prosecution, corrections and probation/parole, we can more closely monitor high-risk cases of intimate partner violence, identify gaps in our system, and create protocols that focus on keeping the victim safe and reducing repeat offenses,” she said.
For more information on Resilience and the services offered in Ottawa and Allegan counties, go to the organization’s website at resiliencemi.org.
