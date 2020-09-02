Dorothy Ann Pathfinder

The Dorothy Ann / Pathfinder back into Grand Haven’s port Sunday evening. It was the pair’s first visit since 2017.

 Tribune photo / Sam Hankinson

Three vessels visited Grand Haven in the past week.

The Kaye E. Barker of the Interlake Steamship Co. visited the Verplank dock in Ferrysburg last Thursday morning with a load of stone. The vessel departed in the afternoon.

