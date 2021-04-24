The city will be closing a portion of its downtown main street Monday morning due to rooftop HVAC system deliveries at 24 Washington Ave.
The 10 block of Washington near First Street will be closed to thru-traffic from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the city’s Department of Public Works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.