Intermittent daily (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and nightly (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.) lane closures will be in effect beginning this coming Monday, Aug. 15, at the Grand Haven drawbridge.
The closures will happen on both northbound and southbound U.S. 31, between Jackson Street in Grand Haven and Third Street in Ferrysburg, and on M-104 over the Spring Lake channel.
"Crews will be working on the bridge operator's tower and most of the work can be done from barges on the water, so the lane closures might not start until later in the week," said John Richard, communications specialist for the Michigan Department of Transportation's Grand Region. "The following week, the closures will be used for applying an epoxy coating on the concrete bridge decks. There’s also closures on M-104 to protect AT&T duct work that is located under the bridge."
Additionally, the ramp from westbound M-104 to southbound U.S. 31 will be closed nightly, between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The work is weather dependent.
"This will all be intermittent and short term until the (Tri-Cities three-year bridge) project gets back into full swing after Labor Day," Richard said.
The project to improve the six bridges at the U.S. 31/M-104 interchange at the Grand River began in March 2021 and is scheduled to be completed next June. That work is only scheduled to take place during the spring and fall to accommodate summer traffic — no lane closures expected between mid-June and early September — and pedestrian pathways will be open Memorial Day through Labor Day.
For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to the Michigan Department of Transportation's list of statewide lane closures at: www.michigan.gov/drive.
