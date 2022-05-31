Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.