There will be intermittent openings of the U.S. 31 drawbridge over the Grand River for a couple of hours late Thursday/early Friday.
The Michigan Department of Transportation will be performing routine maintenance on the drawbridge between midnight and 2 a.m. Friday. The scheduled two-hour maintenance period will result in several bridge openings lasting for 10-15 minutes each.
