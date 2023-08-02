Motorists traveling over the Grand Haven drawbridge early Thursday may see some delays.
The Michigan Department of Transportation has scheduled 15-minute total closures for drawbridge testing between midnight and 3 a.m. on both northbound and southbound U.S. 31.
The work is weather dependent.
For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to MDOT's list of statewide lane closures at: www.michigan.gov/drive.
