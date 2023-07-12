The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District (USACE) will resume dredging in Grand Haven harbor on Wednesday, July 12, with additional testing for E. coli and safety measures incorporated into the plans.
King Co. Inc., of Holland, under an Army Corps contract, will dredge the remaining 35,000 of 141,000 cubic yards of sediment contracted to be removed from the outer harbor in to keep the commercial channel navigable throughout the remainder of the year.
The dredging was paused Friday, July 7, after the Ottawa County Health Department issued a “no body contact” warning because of high concentrations of E. coli at North Park Beach in Ferrysburg. The remaining dredging will take about seven days to complete, weather dependent.
The source of the E. coli is still unknown, but severe rains last week around the Grand River watershed are suspected as a potential source of the bacteria. Ottawa County lifted its E. coli warning order Saturday, July 8, following several tests showing the water around the park was again at safe levels.
To ensure public health and safety throughout the duration of the project, the Army Corps has worked with officials from the Ottawa County Health Department and the state of Michigan to develop a testing plan to restart dredging. Rapid testing will be conducted in the river, from the dredging pipeline outflow, at knee-level in the water column out from the pipeline and 100 yards north and south of the pipeline.
Still, officials are asking residents to avoid swimming in the area where the dredged material is being placed. Additional signs and fencing will be placed 100 yards around the dredging material placement site at North Park Beach to discourage the public from swimming near the dredging equipment. All residents and beachgoers must keep out of the construction zone. Safety cones are placed around the areas of active bulldozing and pipeline discharge.
“We are asking the public to swim elsewhere until dredging completes and flagging is removed,” said Liz Newell Wilkinson, Grand Haven resident engineer. “This extra testing coordination with the county means we will be able to complete our work, while maximizing the public’s safety.”
The test results will be coordinated with the county to inform the public and ensure public health.
E.coli is a bacteria known to cause swimming-related illnesses when a person comes into contact with large concentrations, resulting in diarrhea, skin rashes, ear pain, eye pain and congestion, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The public is encouraged to follow all safety warnings from Ottawa County for their well-being.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, maintains a navigation system of 81 harbors and channels joining lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, St. Clair and Erie.
