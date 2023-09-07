Jim Dreyer 2023 - Body (credit Becky Deer).jpg

Jim Dreyer, now a Ferrysburg resident, abandoned his second attempt to swim across Lake Michigan late Tuesday evening.

 Courtesy photo / Becky Deer

Jim Dreyer’s second attempt to swim across Lake Michigan from Milwaukee to Grand Haven ended Tuesday evening.

A website following Dreyer’s progress shows his path veering almost due north, and a little after 7:30 p.m., Dreyer – who was attempting the swim solo – climbed into the dingy he was pulling and headed back to Milwaukee.

