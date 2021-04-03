A semi-truck driver was injured when he rolled his vehicle early Saturday morning on U.S. 31 north of Buchanan Street.
The crash caused police to close one lane of the highway for several hours for the investigation, according to Ottawa County Sheriffs Sgt. Dennis Luce. The entire highway was closed for one hour for removal of the truck and trailer.
