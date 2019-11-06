Driving force behind YBL, Imagination Station dies

Earl O’Brien’s name is synonymous with giving.
Whether it was organizing youth basketball leagues, coaching a wide variety of sports or starting a fishing tournament to benefit local hospitals, O’Brien was always willing to give of his time and talents to help local children.
O’Brien died Monday. He was 82.
“In my eyes, there’s nobody who’s done more over the course of his life than he has, trying to help children and trying to make life better all-around,” said Mike O’Brien, one of seven children born to Earl and Carol O’Brien. “He was just a great guy, a loving individual who would give you the shirt off his back if that would help make your day.”
Earl O’Brien grew up in Muskegon, played football for the Big Reds and graduated from Muskegon High School in 1955. He remained a die-hard supporter of Big Reds athletics for his entire life. In fact, he’ll be buried wearing his Muskegon Big Reds tie, Mike said.
Earl moved to Grand Haven in the late 1970s, and it was at the Tri-Cities Family YMCA that he organized the first youth basketball leagues (YBL). At that time, the leagues were dominated by boys, so Earl did all he could to get girls involved in the sport.
“He was always passionate for sports,” said his oldest son, Earl “Bill” O’Brien. “He was instrumental in starting up the YBL program from ground zero, and one of his passions was making sure they had as many girls teams as boys teams. ... He just felt everybody deserved the same chance as everyone else, no matter what gender, color or religion. Whenever he had the opportunity to make a difference, he did.”
Earl was proud to be inducted into the Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Fame.
“He first coached back in 1964, coaching softball for Bluffton Elementary, and he was constantly involved in all sorts of sports from then on,” Mike O’Brien said. “I was not involved in sports as a kid, but he did coach my brothers and sisters. Then I took my cue from him and coached YBL, coached soccer, then football, and he would be the referee for all my son’s games. He was constantly involved in sports.”
Earl and Carol (Tanis) married in 1955, when he was just 17. She died in November 2003, and Mike said that inspired his dad to switch up his focus to one of her passions.
“His biggest thing was his love of my mom, and he used that to propel himself into keeping busy through the fishing tournaments,” Mike said. “He started that all out on his own, went and looked for donations, for people to help run it. As he got older, things got a little tougher for him doing it on his own, so the Kiwanis started helping out, and they’ve been a godsend. He’s raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for St. Jude’s and Helen DeVos children’s hospitals. I’d say even into the millions of dollars.”
Earl was one of the driving forces behind the original Imagination Station, built in 1990.
Earl was also proud of his accomplishments in his professional field, where he specialized in camshafts. He and four others pooled their resources to start Camshaft Specialties, which was located at the corner of U.S. 31 and M-45 in Grand Haven Township. That company was eventually purchased, and Earl ended up at Engine Power Components. Along the way, he developed a revolutionary way to grind camshafts, Mike said, and was presented with “a big international award” for his contributions to the industry.
Earl also received a United Way Volunteer Star and the President’s Award for Volunteer Service.
“He was there to do as much as he could to help any youngster out and move him forward in life,” Mike said.
Earl nearly lost his life twice. He suffered an aortic dissection, and was flown via the AeroMed helicopter to a Grand Rapids hospital while he was “put back together with wire and duct tape,” according to Mike.
A few years after that, he had another aortic episode and was on the verge of death.
“They rushed him to Spectrum (Health in Grand Rapids) and couldn’t find any vital signs,” Bill said. “They had something at the time where they filled the chest cavity with ice, then slowly let you warm back up. They said it’s like letting a computer come back on.”
The next night, doctors told the family there was no brain activity.
“We had promised him we’d never leave him plugged in,” Bill said. “We said we’d meet back at noon on Friday and pull the plug. He woke up at 10:30 the next morning, almost like nothing had ever happened. It was amazing. He was talking and, six months later, back walking.”
“We used to tease him that he had nine lives,” Mike said. “Too bad he didn’t have a 10th.”
