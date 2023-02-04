The Salvation Army in Grand Haven is offering drop-in basketball at the new Community Center gymnasium, located at 310 N. Despelder St.
The gym is open for adults to play from 2-5 p.m. Sundays, with a cost of $5. Kids grades 7-8 can play Tuesdays from 3:15-5:15 p.m., and those in grades 9-12 can play Thursdays from 3:15-5:15 p.m. Cost is $2 with a student ID, and each student needs a waiver filled out by their parents before they can participate.
