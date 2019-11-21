Duncan commission to reimburse city for park work

A recurring agenda item came to a close this week as Grand Haven City Council voted on an amended decision in a matter regarding the Duncan Park Commission.
Toward the end of October, Duncan Park Commission President Roger Cotner came to City Council asking for a $41,994.72 bill for park care and maintenance be waived, and no more than $10,000 be appointed to the commission for continued park care and maintenance for this fiscal year, which ends in the spring.
After some discussion in October, and at its meeting at the beginning of this month, the council on Nov. 18 approved waiving $9,042 and providing snow plowing and trash pick-up services for the rest of this fiscal year. Council agreed to discuss funds for the park commission again during budget time.
“This has been a long-running saga and it starts with the bequest by Mrs. Duncan to provide this land for a park,” Mayor Bob Monetza said.
More than 106 years ago, Martha Duncan left the 40-acre woodland area to the people of Grand Haven, with a few conditions, including the City Council was to accept the gift and its conditions, the council had to pass an ordinance establishing the Duncan Park Commission, the gift was to be known as Duncan Memorial Park and be a public park, and the city was to provide means for the care and improvement of the park, according to the deed of trust.
Monetza cited the deed and the companion ordinance, noting the council accepted some obligation to the park in agreeing to Mrs. Duncan’s conditions.
“The city has an obligation to something, but not everything,” the mayor said. “The commission needs to take charge of the park and determine what needs to be done, and to submit budgetary requests to the council on which we can use some discretion determining what we are going to approve.
“It’s not just another park,” he added. “No other park here has a trust deed restricting how it’s owned, operated and who is responsible for what. It’s a very unique situation.”
Cotner also noted how unique the park is to Grand Haven, as not many cities have a 40-acre woodland area in the middle of town. However, Cotner said he believes the $41,994.72 bill should be waived by the city and not come out of the commission’s funds.
“I’ve been here twice before and I still believe it is appropriate to waive the invoice,” he said. “Duncan Park is a city park. The invoice that was tendered to the commission was to take care of that city park.”
Cotner said the commission’s fund, which was set up in 1994, was not part of the original deed of trust – and though the money is available for use, he felt the fund should be saved for emergency and urgent matters.
The bill in question was for services provided for the park from Oct. 1, 2014, to May 31, 2019. The bill was to be a running tab, and city administration and the park commission agreed the funds would be paid back, according to the City Council meeting packet.
Also noted in the packet, the commission paid $7,952.61 to the city in 2016 and $25,000 in March of this year, but later asked for the funds to be returned. A total of $32,952.61 was returned to the commission, with the expectation that the money would be returned, along with an additional $9,042.56 for continued work done at the park.
“I would propose right now that we bill the Duncan Park Commission the $25,000 and the $7,952, and waive the $9,042,” said Councilman Dennis Scott, noting he also would like to not charge for snow plowing and trash removal for the rest of this fiscal year.
The rest of council unanimously agreed with Scott and voted to approve his recommended amendment.
