Duncan Woods legal saga continues

Ongoing litigation took Mayor Bob Monetza and City Manager Pat McGinnis away from Grand Haven this week to discuss park property in the middle of the city.
On Tuesday, Monetza and McGinnis attended a court-ordered mediation concerning Duncan Memorial Park.
“The case was not settled in mediation and document production is the phase of litigation that we are going through right now,” McGinnis said.
The park was established in 1913, being gifted to the city by Martha Duncan. When members of the three-person park board resigned in 2013, the city petitioned the Ottawa County Circuit Court to reform the deed, naming the city as the sole trustee so another board could be created.
The court approved this transfer, but Grand Rapids attorney John Tallman, representing the alleged heirs of Martha Duncan, claims the transfer was an illegal taking of property.
During a meeting in October, McGinnis said the city had spent a little more than $119,000 on legal fees, and a fund was created through the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation.
“We are still raising money for the Duncan Park Preservation Fund to help pay our legal fees so we aren’t under any pressure or threat to settle,” McGinnis said during this week’s City Council meeting. “We have a very generous community standing behind us saying, ‘Do not let that park fall into private hands.’”
