E. coli levels at North Beach Park continue to fluctuate, likely due to the dredging operations which are ongoing near this location.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH) is advising the community to take precautions when visiting the park. This notice will remain in effect throughout the remainder of the dredging project, which is expected to wrap up by the end of July.
Recent sampling indicated slightly higher than acceptable levels for E. coli. The geometric mean of beach water samples collected on Tuesday, July 18, was 304.89 E. coli per 100 mL. Michigan’s Water Quality Standards for total body contact is a maximum of 300 E. coli per 100 mL.
All natural bodies of water can contain microorganisms, like E. coli, regardless of how clean or clear the water may look. OCDPH recommends the following precautions to lower your risk of becoming sick while enjoying the lake:
Do not swallow lake water and avoid getting water in your mouth.
Wash your hands with soap and water before eating.
Do not swim in water that appears murky, smells foul, or looks polluted in any way.
Shower when you return home.
Anyone with questions or concerns regarding public beach water sampling, or those who believe they may have become ill after swimming in the impacted waters, should call the OCDPH at 616-393-5645 during normal business hours, or visit miottawa.org/ochd and click the red “report a concern” button.
More information about surface water quality in Ottawa County is available at miottawa.org/beachwatch.
