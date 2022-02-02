(Update 5:55 p.m.): Ottawa County Central Dispatch said that eastbound I-96 is open again to traffic as of 5:53 p.m.
COOPERSVILLE — Eastbound I-96 remains closed between Nunica and Coopersville due to a fatal crash.
The two-vehicle crash, which occurred shortly after noon, involved a semitrailer and an SUV. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the highway is closed at the M-104 (Cleveland Street) Exit No. 9.
Michigan State Police West Michigan confirmed on their Twitter account that the crash involved a fatality.
A semitrailer rested upside down in the ditch on the eastbound side of the highway near a vehicle that was severely damaged. Police vehicles, fire trucks and first responders blocked the road as they cleaned up the scene shortly.
Michigan State Police, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and Coopersville/Polkton Fire Rescue are assisting on the scene.
