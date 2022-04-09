After two Easters clouded by the pandemic, several local egg hunts are scheduled for next weekend.
The Wesco store at 14750 Mercury Drive in Grand Haven Township will host a Community Egg Hunt on Friday, April 15, from 5-6:30 p.m. The hunt will be divided into age groups for kids, ranging from 1 to 11 and older. Bags will be provided, and large prizes will be given out to each age group. The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance.
The Great Village Egg Hunt will take place in Spring Lake beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 16. The hunt lasts until the last egg is found. Eggs will be hidden throughout the day so that everyone has a chance to find one. There is a limit of one prize egg and/or one Golden Egg to be redeemed per person. If you find a prize egg or a Golden Egg, there will be a numbered certificate inside the egg that shows what you have won and how you can redeem it for the prize. There will be a booth during the day of the event to visit to redeem any prize eggs, or you can come to the Village Hall the following week. There will also be a designated area for young children where they can go to find an egg. Also, bring a bag to pick up litter while you’re on the hunt for a chance to win a special prize.
Lakeshore Lutheran Fellowship, 16790 Van Wagoner Road, Ferrysburg, will host a free Community Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16. Registration begins at 9:45 a.m. Children in pre-K through fourth grade are invited to register for three special giveaway prizes. There will be a short video and prize drawings, and then children will be released (by age groups) to hunt for eggs. For more information, contact the church by email at info@lakeshorefellowship.com or visit lakeshorefellowship.com.
Grand Haven Gospel Chapel, 1805 Waverly Ave., invites area kids to its annual Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16. The hunt will take place on the church lawn, weather permitting – otherwise, it will be held indoors – beginning at 10 a.m. There will be two areas for hunting eggs, divided by ages; many lucky kids will find an egg with a “winner slip” inside allowing them to select one of the donated prizes. Families are encouraged to bring their own baskets or bags for collecting the candy from the plastic eggs the kids discover.
The Coopersville Farm Museum, 375 Main St., will be hosting Kids, Crafts, Critters and Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16. The free event for kids and their families will include making soap with a happy goat ($6), free crafts and a petting zoo. Baskets will be provided for collecting eggs, which will be hidden throughout the day so that children younger than 10 may gather up to 10 eggs with a special treat inside.
