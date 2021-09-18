A public meeting in Grand Haven is still scheduled for next week by the state environmental agency to discuss a draft air permit for a now-canceled proposal for a natural gas-powered peaking plant on Harbor Island.
Originally proposed as part of a bond proposal from the Grand Haven Board of Light & Power (BLP), the peaking plant would have been used only during the “peak” times throughout the year to offset some of the energy costs for its customers. However, the plan proved to be controversial, with a large portion of the community opposed to the idea.
