SPRING LAKE TWP. — Eight people escaped injury in a head-on crash early Wednesday afternoon on 144th Avenue near Hickory Street.
The crash occurred at approximately 12:50 p.m.
A 23-year-old Grand Haven woman was driving a 2018 Ford Transit Van, with six passengers, north on 144th Avenue when she attempted to make a left turn into a driveway, said Sgt. Mike VandenBosch of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The van turned into the path of a southbound 2003 Chevy Silverado pickup truck driven by an 18-year-old Grant man.
The Grand Haven woman was ticketed for failure to yield.
All of the occupants in each vehicle were wearing seat belts, VandenBosch said.
