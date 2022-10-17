The gales of November appear to be arriving early in the Upper Peninsula, where a fall storm had already dumped 8 inches of snow on Ironwood by Monday morning and the National Weather Service forecasting as many as 16 inches in areas and lakeshore flooding across much of the peninsula.
One to 4 inches of heavy, wet snow is expected to fall in Keweenaw and northern Houghton counties in the Upper Peninsula until 8 p.m. Monday, the weather service warned. In Baraga and Marquette counties, total accumulations will likely range from 4-10 inches inland from Lake Superior with amounts near 16 inches in the Michigame Highlands area on the U.P.'s northern shore.
