A 10-year millage to maintain and replace motorized equipment in the city of Ferrysburg expires this year, so a request for a 10-year renewal will be on the May 4 ballot, City Council members agreed Monday night.
The city is asking voters to approve a half-mill for 10 years. That works out to about $50 a year for the owner of a home valued at $200,000, with a taxable value of $100,000, said City Manager Craig Bessinger. That should generate about $98,000 a year for the city, he added.
