A sign marks the end of the road for Brucker Street and the beginning of a public access point to Lake Michigan. Property owners near this access have requested participation from Grand Haven Township for erosion control.
The Brucker Street public access leads to the Lake Michigan shore, and has been used for many years to take heavy equipment along the beach to different areas, according to Township Supervisor Mark Reenders.
Tribune photo/Meghan Haas
Erosion along the Lake Michigan shore has been a cause of concern for lakefront property owners, including a group of seven who are seeking participation from the staff and board of Grand Haven Township for controlling the damage.
As a discussion topic of the Township Board meeting on Monday, Township Manager Bill Cargo introduced the issue near the public road end off Brucker Street.
