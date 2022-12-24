The emotions come thundering around the corner and down the tracks in “freight train” fashion, with unwanted cargo each packed with their own embitterment.
It’s not the kind of Christmas presents that Julie Baker is used to. But it’s something that she and other local military moms have learned to absorb during the holiday season – even if the pang of separation becomes overwhelming this time of year.
“It overtakes me when I least expect it,” said the mother of Navy-enlisted and 2020 Grand Haven High School graduate Andrew Wagenmaker. “It’s a song or a package of chocolate doughnuts, a ‘when do I get to see my brother?’ It can be seeing another man or woman in military uniform.
“There is no manual,” the Grand Haven mom added.
This holiday season marks the first time that Wagenmaker, 20, is away from Baker and his family. He’s currently finishing up Navy C school in Point Mugu, California.
Baker, who also has a 5-year-old son and 26-year-old daughter, said this set of emotions is offbeat from other departures.
“My dad has served, but it’s a whole different feeling when it’s your own child,” she said. “I’ve dropped my daughter off at college that’s two hours away – that was completely different from dropping my son off at a hotel when he left for boot camp.
“It’s a pride and honor,” Baker continued. “But, at the same time, it’s fear because you have no idea of the day-to-day and if they’re safe. Eventually you get letters, a few phone calls, but that’s it. It totally hits different.”
Those bullish feelings aren’t any easier for Katie Krizan and her family. Her oldest son, Cameron Krizan, was recently one of 500 Michigan National Guard members to be deployed somewhere in the Middle East last month.
This distinguishes Sgt. 1st Class Krizan’s third deployment in his 16-year tenure, but this time it’s an entirely different animal. Cameron, 33, and a 2007 GHHS graduate, is a father of two children, and has another due while he’s away.
“When he was first deployed in Iraq over the holidays, that was really hard for us,” said Katie, of Grand Haven. “He was a young guy then, but now he has a family and I think that’s a little harder because you know he wants to be with his wife and kids. It’s going to be tough in seeing how much he’ll miss of their lives and the growth of the baby that’s due in April. You don’t want your kids to be sad, and those are definitely the hard parts for us.”
Cameron Krizan has had previous stints with the 82nd Airborne infantry of the U.S. Army and National Guard, with aspirations to reach 20 years of service. He’s currently overseeing a group of about 18 other military members and won’t be back home until September 2023.
While deployments can be hard on any family, the Grand Haven mothers say they have felt a tidal wave of love from the community. That’s something James O’Neal says doesn’t go unnoticed, especially around this time of year.
“The American Legion Post 28 has been amazing,” said James, whose son Jake O’Neal is currently on his second deployment with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Jake is a 2019 GHHS graduate. “Every Friday, they try to remember our deployed military by wearing red (Remember Everyone Deployed). It’s amazing how even the little things can brighten your day.”
That’s exactly what Katie Krizan and members of the local American Legion post are working up – sending care packages to deployed military members for the holiday season. It’s something that Katie wishes she would’ve been more involved in sooner, with hopes to spread more awareness to other local military families.
According to Katie, Cameron is doing all he can to ensure his platoon receives gifts in time for Christmas.
“He was really looking forward to being a resource and sending back lists of the people he’s with,” Katie said. “Especially during the holidays, to be on the positive side and send blankets, towels – it’s amazing what they don’t get.”
Even the smallest things can make a big difference, honoring military members for their sacrifice while injecting some holiday cheer.
“Christmas cards mean the world to those kids,” Baker said. “Especially when they can’t be home for the holidays, getting a little piece of that home, it really means the world to them.”
Baker says the unwavering community support has helped her through a difficult transition. It’s also taught her to cherish every family moment together, around a time where it’s paramount.
It’ll help that her son will be home in early January for a 10-day stretch – a prized, belated Christmas gift.
“We definitely cherish every second we get,” Baker said. “We can’t wait to celebrate when he gets home.”
