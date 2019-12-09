MUSKEGON — Following a national search, Every Woman’s Place recently announced that Kimberly Dimmett has been named its new executive director.
Since Lori Rasmussen left to pursue other employment opportunities, EWP has been led by interim director Penny Englerth, who served as executive director for many years at the Michigan Society of Eye Physicians and Surgeons/Michigan State Medical Society in East Lansing.
Dimmett has worked in several capacities at the Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County, Texas. Previous employment experiences in the nonprofit and government sectors have given her preparation needed to lead the Muskegon-based agency, EWP officials say.
Dimmett is an avid community volunteer, which was the conduit to her role as both the director of development and capital campaign manager at the Galveston agency. She was responsible for the organization's annual budget of nearly $2 million and, in time, a $5.6 million capital campaign effort that resulted in the development of a campus devoted to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
“My goal is to create an environment that not only meets the immediate needs of those in crisis, but to also provide the resources to move forward, heal and build a thriving life of self-sufficiency that is free from violence," Dimmett said. "I’m gratified to have a Board of Directors of Every Woman’s Place that is engaged and vision-driven as a partner in this endeavor. Together, with EWP’s professional and passionate staff, we will be here for survivors in our community.”
Every Woman’s Place was founded in 1975 and is currently located at 1221 W. Laketon Ave., Muskegon. It provides services to strengthen individuals’ lives by providing shelter, counseling and advocacy for those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking.
Dimmett will represent the agency in the community as well as provide leadership to a staff of 30 to ensure the agency’s success.
Dimmett is relocating from Texas to Michigan, but the weather of the Midwest isn’t a complete shock to her system, having grown up in Wisconsin. She said her three dogs, two cats, a parrot and new husband will be joining her soon.
