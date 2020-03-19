Local school districts provided more than 9,000 meals Tuesday – the first of several planned food distribution days around the community.
Earlier this week, Grand Haven and Spring Lake schools were among many in West Michigan hosting meal pick-up opportunities for students ages 18 and younger. Schools will be reimbursed by state/federal funds for the meals, and families do not need to qualify for the free or reduced-price lunch program in order to receive the food.
Spring Lake Public Schools served 2,280 meals – five breakfast and five lunches to each of the 228 students who showed up for the first pick-up day. The district initially planned for 50 students, so the food service staff worked diligently to provide the additional meals, said Spring Lake Superintendent Dennis Furton.
Furton said it was “all hands on deck” as everyone pulled together to accommodate the need, and there were happy students and parents.
Although several Grand Haven locations had to be restocked, everything went well, said Grand Haven Area Public Schools Superintendent Andy Ingall. The district served 7,072 meals to 884 students on Tuesday. Toward the end of the day, the district was a few meals short, but they planned to deliver them to families on Wednesday, Ingall said.
The district’s food service staff is preparing the meals, and the transportation staff is handing them out to families.
During Tuesday’s distribution, Ferry Elementary/Voyager School Principal Shelly Hammond said her location gave away all 100 available meals in the morning and had a second delivery made so they could keep up with the demand.
“We’ve pretty much had people coming in every 2-4 minutes,” she said. “Everyone has been so thankful. We had one family where both parents lost their jobs (Monday). They said they never thought they’d be in this situation where they’d need help.”
Grand Haven’s four locations gave away their food in the morning and had more meals ready for the afternoon, Assistant Superintendent Brian Wheeler said. Harbor Transit is also providing free transportation to the distribution sites.
While no changes are currently planned for the upcoming meal pick-ups, Ingall encouraged families to check the district’s website for any changes and updates.
In preparation for next week’s distribution, Spring Lake plans to prepare for a higher volume of students and freshen up the menu. Furton said the food service staff will likely begin preparing meals Sunday.
Furton said everyone has felt anxiety about what can be done to help, and having something that is direct and measurable, like the food distribution, is important for staff.
“It’s satisfying to have something we can do that’s so concrete and impacted for families,” he said.
Upcoming meal pick-up times, locations
Grand Haven Area Public Schools
Meals will be distributed 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. March 23 and 30. Locations include Ferry Elementary School, 1050 Pennoyer Ave.; Lake Hills Elementary School, 18181 Dogwood Drive; Robinson Elementary School, 11801 120th Ave.; and Hope Church, 14932 Mercury Drive.
Delivery can be arranged for families who don’t have transportation. To arrange delivery, call 616-850-5040 or email food@ghaps.org.
Additionally, the Backpack Blessings program will be provided during the pick-up times and locations. The program provides supplemental weekend food for students.
Spring Lake Public Schools
Distribution will be held 9 a.m. to noon March 23 and 30 at the school district’s central office, 345 Hammond St. in Spring Lake.
Anyone who is unable to attend the pick-up times but needs food assistance should email Meaghan Beyer, the district of dining services, at mbeyer1@springlakeschools.org.
