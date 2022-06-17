SPRING LAKE — The summer heat did not stop families from coming out to Wednesday night’s Family Fun Night as part of the annual Spring Lake Heritage Festival.

Inflatables, snacks, face painting and games, including a dunk tank, were set up in the parking lot and park area at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.