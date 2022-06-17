Jack Zimmer gets dunked in the water-filled dunk tank by 7-year-old Cohen DeCan at the Spring Lake Heritage Festival Family Fun Night on Wednesday. Zimmer said it was his first time working the dunk tank, as he heckled and taunted wishful throwers in the 90-degree heat.
Grace Helander, 5, of Norton Shores gets a unicorn face-painting by Erin Alvarez of Fancy Faces Face Painting at the Spring Lake Heritage Festival Family Fun Night, which took place Wednesday outside the Spring Lake Presbyterian Church.
Tony Langlois plays on the teeter-totter with his kids Roman, 6, and Eden, 2, in the playground at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church, where the Spring Lake Heritage Festival’s Family Fun Night was held Wednesday night.
Tribune photos / Kayla Tucker
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Anna Vanprooyen, 8, of Spring Lake, makes her way through an inflatable obstacle course during the Spring Lake Heritage Festival Family Fun Night.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Spring Lake firefighters Pat Curran and Tucker Chartier help Reese Flechsig, 11, spray the fire hose at Wednesday’s Family Fun Night.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Salomon Villapando, of Salomon’s Karate Studio in Muskegon, leads a demonstration with kids of a variety of ages and two adult students at the Spring Lake Heritage Festival Family Fun Night.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Jared Yax, collections curator for the Tri-Cities Historical Museum in Grand Haven, demonstrates how to use a stereoscope, a Victorian-era toy, to Family Fun Night visitors.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Twin 6-year-old brother and sister Maxwell and Maedyn Richardson race to slide down an inflatable slide during Wednesday’s Spring Lake Heritage Festival Family Fun Night.
