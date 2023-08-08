A local family is asking the community for help in locating a missing wallet that contains the military dog tags from a beloved family member.
Jessica Zajac, who lives in Spring Lake, on Sunday posted on social media a plea for help after her son, Sebastian Ykema, lost his wallet near the Skate Park at the Tri-Cities Family YMCA.
“My son went downtown with his girlfriend, he was parked by the Skate Park, and the walked right down the grass hill and across Harbor,” Zajac said. “And at that point, he realized it (his wallet) was not in his pocket. So, within four minutes, it was gone out of the parking lot.”
Zajac said they’re not as concerned with the cash, her son’s driver’s license or debit card that were contained in the blue Tommy Hilfiger brand wallet.
“All I want back is the dog tags,” she said.
The dog tags belonged to Sebastian’s grandfather, Allen Ray Johnson, affectionately known as “Papa.”
Zajac said she’s checked with the YMCA, local businesses, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety and the Coast Guard Festival office, but has yet to receive any leads on the missing wallet or tags.
Anyone with information can connect with Zajac on her cellphone at 616-510-9995.
