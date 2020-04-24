How a scooter company that started service in Grand Haven last summer will pay for charging up the devices when it returns this summer was discussed this week.
During a previous virtual City Council meeting, Collin Reenders discussed a few changes he would like to make in his Wave Scooter service, such as new docking stations that would require connections to city electricity, new locations for docks, helmets for users ages 19 and younger, and the ability to traverse the boardwalk with the vehicles. This past Monday, the City Council heard an update on a potential fee structure for electricity connections and the space required for the docking stations.
