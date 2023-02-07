ALLENDALE TWP. — A female victim sustained a head injury during an altercation Tuesday evening in the parking lot of off-campus Grand Valley State University apartments, 48 West, 10897 48th Avenue.
While the initial call at 6:22 p.m. to police reported a "possible stabbing" and that "the victim was also in seizure... Investigation by deputies on scene revealed that an altercation occurred in the parking lot, but no weapons were involved," said Sgt. Jon Smoes, with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
