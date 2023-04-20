A bid for new parking lot lights at city hall was approved by the Ferrysburg City Council at their Monday night meeting.
“There’s only one parking light on the east side of the parking lot there on Ridge Avenue,” said City Manager Craig Bessinger. “We’ve been looking to try to get some light on other side and we’ve had a couple electricians come in and look and try to find power to the other side by the ball diamond, and we haven’t been able to find any power out there.”
Strain Electric Co., who Bessinger said is also contracted for current work being done on the US-31 drawbridge, quoted the city $2,995 to install two poles – one steel and one wood – two lights, and an overhead line to supply power to the other side of the lot. A pole currently on the east end of the lot will be replaced.
Bessinger added the lights will be down-facing and on auto-dimming settings “during the night when there’s less movement.” Also, the overhead wire will be 40 feet off the ground, Bessinger said, after a council member questioned if the wire would hinder access for fire trucks.
The steel pole is being donated by Strain Electric.
“That’s kind of nice,” Mayor Scott Blease said, with council member Richard Carlson adding that the city should send a thank you note to the construction company.
The bid was unanimously approved.
Other city business
The council took next steps Monday night towards their representation on the Community Energy Task Force Steering Committee, agreeing that two city residents and one to two council members may serve on the committee. The council previously approved $7,500 of the city budget to be paid to the Community Energy Task Force in a March 20 meeting.
Toward the end of Monday’s meeting, the council went into closed session for about 25 minutes to “consider the purchase or lease of real property prior to obtaining an option to purchase,” the agenda reads.
Council members talked of upcoming events in the city, such as a tree planting for Tree Day at a local school and a community hike scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29 at Ferrysburg Nature Preserve.
Council member Debbie Murdoch said the recent Easter egg hunt hosted by the city was a “great success.”
“We had many, many children,” Murdoch said. “We’ve decided that next year we’re going to double our eggs.”
The city’s Beautification Committee is now preparing for the annual Ferrysburg Fourth of July Parade and Picnic.
