FERRYSBURG — A group of around 30 people – and five dogs – gathered Saturday morning at the Ferrysburg Nature Preserve for a community hike, organized by city residents, including Mayor Scott Blease.
“I feel the Ferrysburg Nature Preserve needs to be used and showcased because not a lot of people know about it. It has 40 acres of natural beauty and is a hidden gem of the city,” Blease said. “I wanted to do something positive with very little cost to the city and free for the participants.”
