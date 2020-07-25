The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival may have been canceled this year, but that didn’t stop the crew from Sector Field Office Grand Haven from putting up the “Coast Guard City USA” sign on Dewey Hill.
The new post commander, Niles Pierson, was joined Friday morning by Chief Brian Light and SK1 April Jozwiak at the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium, armed with binoculars and a two-way radio to direct traffic on the hill.
