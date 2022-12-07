FRUITPORT — For a member of the military, the holidays can stir up all kinds of emotions – especially while they’re deployed.
Fruitport High School’s National Honor Society is making a point to – even if just for a moment – remind their alumni who currently serve our country in the armed forces just how special they are, gift them with some joy and remind them of home.
“The holidays typically tend to bring up joyous or sad feelings, and this project brings the community together to honor those who are serving,” said the school’s NHS president, Kileigha Ledesma. “Reaching out to these military members, hopefully when they come home and start families, their kids can carry on the tradition of going to Fruitport and seeing what great things we do.”
For the past few weeks, the NHS has asked fellow students, parents and the community for donations to tie together for military care packages, and ship them off to six military members – just in time for Christmas. Donations will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 9, and can be brought to Fruitport High School’s main office, 3255 E. Pontaluna Road.
“We’ve heard from the parents (of military members) in the past and they have sincerely appreciated just knowing that there are people at home thinking of them,” said Jennifer Finnerty, FHS school counselor and NHS advisor. “Just supporting them while they’re going through training or if they’re overseas, just giving them that feeling of joy.”
Donations may include letters and uplifting cards, drink mixes for water, hot chocolate, healthy protein snacks, gum and mints, along with dried fruits, socks, card games, money for postage, wrapping paper for decorating the inside of boxes, crosswords, candy without chocolate, Pringles, individually packaged Oreos, Ramen Noodles, baby wipes, and individually packaged tissues.
Pork and pork byproducts are not allowed.
For the 50 members of the school’s NHS, the annual project allows them to connect with service families and the Fruitport community – something that they say is always an honor and pleasure to do.
“We really want to reach out and find whoever we can to help out and show love to them, because that’s what Fruitport is about,” Ledesma said. “It’s a very fun project to lead, and I think helping people that went to our school, that makes it even cooler.”
The active military members who will receive care packages will include Alec Parker, Caleb Foy, Cole Foy, Kent Holt, Peyton DeHoog and Liam Parker.
Finnerty said the annual NHS affair has received plenty of warm responses from the community, and she is hoping this week will bring a surge in donations. NHS students will wrap and package the gifts next week.
“I love that this is opening up to more than just the Fruitport community, that it’s bringing the whole area together,” Ledesma said. “That’s always important to me and that’s why I love being president – I get to pass that on and express that. We can serve these people together since they’re the ones serving for our country.”
Even a handwritten letter or card can bring a close feeling of home despite being so far away.
“We just want them to know that we are proud of them and are supporting them,” Finnerty said. “If they get a little gift from home, hopefully that makes their holiday season a little bit happier and brighter. Even if it’s for a couple of minutes, to have a package to open like a letter from elementary students or different things that high school students have made, we just hope it provides a bit of happiness while they are away from their families during the holiday season.”
