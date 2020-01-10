Fifth Circuit Court judge recommended for Ottawa County

A state administrative group has recommended an extra judge seat for Ottawa County.
Now it will be up to the Michigan Legislature to pass a bill to bring the extra help to fruition.
“I’m hopeful that we’ll get a new judge approved in time for a seat to be available in the 2022 election,” said Jon Van Allsburg, chief judge for Ottawa County Circuit Court.
Van Allsburg said that it is possible, but unlikely, that everything could be ready for the November 2020 election. Next year is a remote possibility, as well.
The Michigan Supreme Court’s administrative arm, the State Court Administrative Office, spent a year analyzing data collected by judges in all of the state courts before making the recommendation.
There’s still a lot of work to be done in committee before anything comes to a vote, and it all depends on how busy the Legislature is, Van Allsburg said. Once approved by the Legislature, the proposal must be taken to the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners.
Even though the state pays for the judge, the local jurisdiction must agree to provide the space and staffing, according to Van Allsburg.
“Ottawa County has been one of the fastest-growing counties in the state for a number of years,” Van Allsburg said. “The case load has increased, as well.”
The new judge would likely be assigned to the family division of the 20th Circuit Court because of the caseload.
“We’re all feeling pressured and somewhat overworked,” Van Allsburg said.
He noted that all of the judges are working overtime, taking work home to read, research and write opinions so that the daytime can be devoted to the court process.
The review of trial court judgeships begins with a statistical analysis by the State Court Administrative Office. Case filings are weighted to reflect the amount of judicial time necessary to handle each case type. For each jurisdiction where the statistical analysis indicated a significant judicial need, the office conducted a secondary analysis focusing on the specific needs of the court, and other factors not accounted for in the weighted caseload formula.
The results of this extensive analysis demonstrated an overall need of 10.0 to 10.3 judgeships in Ottawa County. Since 2005, when the last judgeship was created, the county has covered the judicial workload with nine judges (four Circuit Court, four District Court and one Probate Court).
The 20th Circuit Court handles serious criminal cases, business court cases, civil cases where more than $25,000 is in dispute, appeals from District Court and state agencies, juvenile delinquency cases, child welfare cases, and domestic relations cases (including divorce, child custody and parenting time disputes). During the past 15 years, Ottawa County’s population has significantly increased and the courts’ caseload has also increased in size and complexity.
Once a judge seat is approved, the seat goes up for election. Candidates must collect signatures for a nominating petition before running for it.
