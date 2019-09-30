Final public look inside Sims plant set for Saturday

The public can have one last look inside the J.B. Sims plant on Harbor Island before it closes its doors, as the Board of Light & Power transitions away from coal-fired power.
Live music will be played during the Sims Farewell Celebration, set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, while event attendees have access to the plant. Acknowledgements will begin at noon. Refreshments also will be provided for the first 500 guests.
“For the past 58 years, nearly 200 BLP employees have generated reliable power for the greater Grand Haven community on Harbor Island,” BLP General Manager David Walters said.
Walters said units I and II at the Sims plant began commercial operations in 1961, and have been inoperative since unit III began producing energy onsite in 1983. Unit III has reached the end of its useful life, he said.
“We would like to take time during our farewell celebration to recognize and thank our employees for their dedicated service over these years, and for our current employees’ efforts to close and retire Sims and transition to new generation sources that will serve the BLP into the future,” Walters said. “Sims has served us well. With the closure of Sims III, this community has the opportunity to now diversify its power supply portfolio, improve our reliability and maintain competitive rates in an evolving energy market.”
The plant will continue using coal until its supply runs out, which should occur around the end of February 2020. The plant will then be retired on June 1, 2020, and demolition is expected to begin shortly after, according to Renee Molyneux, the municipal utility’s administrative services manager.
Changes at the BLP are set to provide added value for the community and customers they serve, said BLP Board Chairman Jack Smant.
“We want to assure all of our stakeholders the BLP is dedicated to continuing our long history of providing excellent and reliable local service at affordable rates through this transition,” he said. “We all on the board recognize our past successes are, in large part, owed to our outstanding employees and their dedicated service over the last 58 years since Sims I and II were originally constructed.
“Additionally, although we are choosing only to celebrate Sims at this time, we would be remiss in not also recognizing the diesel plant on Harbor Drive,” Smant added. “The last remaining operable diesel engine at this facility will also cease operations on June 1, 2020. This plant, and the employees that operated it over the years, have also had a tremendous impact on the lives and welfare of the greater Tri-Cities area.”
On-site parking will not be available during the Oct. 5 event. Free shuttles will take attendees to and from the site. The first shuttles will arrive at 10:45 a.m., with the pick-up locations at the corner of Third Street and Washington Avenue, and at Harbor Island overflow lots 1 and 2.
