The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 8 this evening (Thursday) for portions of West Michigan, including Ottawa County.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. The combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Forecast:
Winds out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.
Relative humidity as low as 16 percent.
Temperatures in the upper 80s (cooler near the Lakeshore).
Impacts:
The potential exists for fires to grow out of control quickly this afternoon due to warm, dry and breezy conditions.
Burn restrictions are likely in effect. For more information on burn restrictions, visit the Michigan DNR website at www.michigan.gov/burnpermit or call 866-922-2876.
Be careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildfire. Camping, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws and all-terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and destructive fire.
In addition, there is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms starting up at around midnight and continuing through the overnight. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary risks.
