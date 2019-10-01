Three area fire departments will host their annual Fire Prevention Week open houses over the next couple of weeks.
Activities vary by department, but fire truck rides are offered at Ferrysburg and the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety. Grand Haven Township offers train rides, a chance to put out a fire and refreshments.
All three open houses will have vendors sharing safety information.
Grand Haven Township Fire Rescue’s open house will take place Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the station located at the intersection of 168th Avenue and Ferris Street, just east of U.S. 31.
The open house for the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety is next, on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The station is located at the corner of Washington Avenue and Sixth Street.
Ferrysburg Fire Department will hold its open house on Monday, Oct. 14, from 6-8 p.m. at the station, corner of Old Grand Haven Road and North Shore Drive.
Spring Lake and Robinson fire departments held their open houses on Sept. 19.
Crockery Township will not hold an open house this year due to construction at their fire station.
This year’s Fire Prevention Week message is “Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and practice your escape.”
The campaign works to educate everyone about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and everyone around them safe, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
Statistics from 2017 showed that fire departments in the United States responded to 357,000 home structure fires that caused 2,630 deaths and 10,600 injuries.
“On average, seven people died in a fire in a home per day during 2012 to 2016.”
“These numbers show that home fires continue to pose a significant threat to safety,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Escape planning and practice can help you make the most of the time you have, giving everyone enough time to get out.
While NFPA and the local fire departments are focusing on home fires, these messages apply to virtually any location.
“Situational awareness is a skill people need to use wherever they go,” officials said. “No matter where you are, look for available exits. If the alarm system sounds, take it seriously and exit the building immediately.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.