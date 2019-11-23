Firefighters collecting donations for Crusade for Toys

The American Legion Goodfellows and area fire departments are gearing up for their 60th annual Crusade for Toys, with donation boxes already being distributed throughout the Tri-Cities area.
Toys and cash donations will also be accepted at collection events being conducted by the fire departments, as listed below.
Ray Ribbink, of the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 Goodfellows, said volunteers will pick up the boxes around Dec. 16. Some of last year’s as well as a majority of the items collected this year will be sorted into family boxes and then distributed by the Goodfellows on Dec. 21.
A majority of the families served are vetted through The Salvation Army.
Ribbink said 70-80 collection boxes were going out this week into the community, including businesses and schools.
Money collected by the fire departments will be used to buy clothing and items for the older children.
Ribbink said they spend about $40 per child on clothing. They will spend about $3,000 on items needed or requested by older children, items that are not normally found in the collections. Fleece throws, scarves and hats for the older girls are among the items he said are needed this year.
Following are the fire department collection dates, times and locations:
Crockery Township Fire Department
Friday, Dec. 6
— Marathon gas station, 11956 Cleveland St., Nunica, 5-8 p.m.
— RA Holmes Christmas Tree Farm, intersection of Apple Drive and 120th Avenue, afternoon
— Intersection of Cleveland and 112th Avenue, 5-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec 7
— Marathon gas station, 8 a.m. to noon
— RA Holmes Christmas Tree Farm, morning
— Intersection of Cleveland and 112th Avenue, 8 a.m. to noon
Any type of donation, including money or toys, will be accepted at the time. Donations may also be dropped off at the fire station, 16875 Main St., Nunica, between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, prior to Dec. 7.
Ferrysburg Fire Department
— Leppink’s grocery store, 17717 174th Ave., 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7
Drop boxes will also be available at Leppink’s and at the Ferrysburg City Hall, 17290 Roosevelt Road, and weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Dec. 18.
Grand Haven Department of Public Safety
Donations are accepted at the public safety office, 525 Washington Ave., weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Public collections will be conducted in downtown Grand Haven, at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Third Street, from 1-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30; from 3-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; and 12-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Grand Haven Township Fire Rescue
Donations are being accepted at the station, 13250 168th Ave.
Spring Lake Township Fire Rescue
— Both Spring Lake Admiral gas stations, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Another location may be added.
Donations are also being accepted at the station, corner of M-104 and Fruitport Road, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Dec. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.