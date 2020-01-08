Alekzander William Kiracofe let out a tiny squeak and stretched as his parents welcomed visitors to their hospital room Tuesday afternoon.
The newborn was the center of attention as hospital staff and volunteers congratulated Cassidy Dove and Jakob Kiracofe of Muskegon.
Born at 7:17 a.m. Monday, Alekzander is the first baby born in 2020 at North Ottawa Community Hospital. He weighed in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and he was 20.5 inches long.
“Nobody can get over his cheeks,” Dove said.
Dove said they didn’t expect their son to be the first baby of the new year, especially since he wasn’t due until Jan. 18.
To celebrate being the hospital’s first baby for 2020, North Ottawa Community Hospital Auxiliary’s Oswald Guild gifted the new family with diapers, wipes, bibs, socks, outlet plug covers, bottles, onesies, swaddle wraps and more. The family also received a knitted blanket made by Nursing Supervisor Marla Morey.
Kristin Gibson, a registered nurse in the Grand Haven hospital’s Family Birthing Unit, also presented the family with a hat she knitted for Alekzander. Gibson, who was with Dove when Alekzander was born, said she knits hats for all of her patients and has started making them for the other babies to be born at the hospital in the coming days.
