Both of the aggregate docks in Grand Haven received their first cargoes of the season this past week. Both cargoes were shipments of slag from ports at the south end of Lake Michigan.
Pere Marquette Shipping’s articulated tug/barge Undaunted/Pere Marquette 41 delivered the first load of the season to the Verplank dock in Ferrysburg on the afternoon of April 1. The PM41’s load originated from Burns Harbor, Indiana.
