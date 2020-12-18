The first wave of medical personnel from North Ottawa Community Health Systems celebrated receiving the COVID-19 vaccination Friday morning in a re-purposed clinic space at the hospital.
“This is great,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Henry Assad. “Hopefully, this will mean the beginning of the end of this virus.”
“I’m excited,” said Dr. Dirk Bakker, an orthopedic surgeon. “This was a long time in coming. But it still doesn’t mean we are free and clear.”
The hospital system received it’s first round of its 975 vaccination doses Thursday morning and officials were well prepared to move on getting staff vaccinated, according to NOCHS spokesperson Jennifer Vanskiver.
NOCHS received the Pfizer vaccine is given as an initial shot and then a booster 3-4 weeks later. The FDA approved the vaccine late last week and the first shipments left the factory in Kalamazoo Sunday morning.
On Monday, hospital personnel did a dry run in the vaccination clinic created in the former physical therapy area on the Garden Level of the Harbor Dunes medical building, adjacent to the Grand Haven hospital.
Anyone getting the vaccine must first fill out a screening form. Anyone who is pregnant, or has allergies to any of the components of the vaccine will not be allowed to take it. The components are listed on the screening sheet.
There are six vaccination stations spread far apart in the large room. Once the person is vaccinated, he/she is required to stay in the waiting area for 15 minutes to be observed for any possible side effects.
Anyone who has allergies is asked to stay for 30 minutes.
“I was nervous, very nervous,” said Shawndrea Ingram, who has been a patient service representative at the hospital for more than 20 years.
Ingram said she had considered not getting the shot initially.
“I wanted to see how others did first,” she said.
But after talking to her pastor and praying about it, Ingram said she felt good about going ahead with getting the vaccination.
She said that she feels good about having gotten the vaccination and plans to share her experience on her family Facebook page.
Margaret Staskiewicz, a social worker with Hospice of North Ottawa Community, said she was very excited about getting the vaccine.
“I want to visit my parents,” she said. “I haven’t seen them in person since October.”
Staskiewicz said that she hopes that most people will get the vaccine.
“My arm isn’t even sore like it is after the flu shot,” she said.
Emergency Room director Dr. Frank Duncan said that he had absolutely no reservations about getting the vaccination.
“This is the best preventative treatment available at this time,” he said. “I want to do everything I can to protect my patients and my community.”
Duncan, who graduated from medical school in 2001, said that COVID-19 is very different than the flu in that it can last much longer and can have much longer lasting implications.
“This didn’t exist in this country 12 months ago,” Duncan said. “It’s very real. This has been an eye-opening experience for all of us that have taken care of people.”
“It’s very important, not only for the medical community, but for the public to actually seek out and get this vaccine when it’s available,” he said.
Getting the vaccine is the first step in getting past the unprecedented closures the country has experienced, Duncan said.
“That’s my plea to the public. Get the vaccine,” he added.
The 975 doses are being administered to frontline workers first, and in in a staggered fashion, Vanskiver said.
“We’re trying to catch staff at the end of their 4-day shifts, in case someone were to have a reaction,” she said.
The initial doses will cover every fulltime employee of the health system, volunteers in the hospital, physicians that are not employed by NOCHS but do most of their work there, and possibly some police and firefighters, if there ends up being extra doses.
Vanskiver said that nursing homes in the community outside of the NOCHS system are being served by pharmacies that have collaborated with the state and national governments to vaccinate nursing home residents.
In partnership with Grand Valley State University, the Ottawa County Health Department also started administering the vaccine at the GVSU Holland Campus on Friday. The first dose was to be received by an EMS worker.
The health department will primarily vaccinate EMS personnel and other individuals facilitating the vaccination and testing site locations. More than 200 doses were expected to be given on Friday, with hundreds to follow next week.
"The long-anticipated day of receiving vaccine has finally arrived," said OCDPH Health Officer Lisa Stefanovsky. "We are grateful for the continued partnership with GVSU and providing a facility to help our department administer the vaccine as quickly as possible."
As supplies of the vaccine increase, those at lower risk will qualify. Public health officials project all adults will able to get vaccinated by mid to late 2021. Vaccination in one phase may not be complete before vaccination in another phase begins. There may be vaccination of individuals in different phases that occur simultaneously. The timing of the start of vaccination in a phase is dependent on the supply of vaccine from the manufacturer, how vaccine is allocated from the federal level to Michigan, and the capacity to administer the vaccine to populations.
Sign up to receive the latest local vaccine information at VaccinateWestMI.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.