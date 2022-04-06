The first LEADeres Lakeshore class graduated late last month during a ceremony at the Spring Lake Country Club. The program is a partnership of the Tri-Cities Puentes Initiative and Ferris State University’s Latino Business and Economic Development Center.
TCPI partnered with Ferris State University’s Latino Business and Economic Development Center to launch the inaugural LEADeres Lakeshore program. LEADeres is a Latino-centric leadership and professional development program designed to support Latinx professionals as they pursue their individual career and life goals. The program emphasizes identity formation and personal development in the areas of cultural awareness, leadership, professional development, and community and civic engagement.
