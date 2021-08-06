First Presbyterian Church of Grand Haven will open its doors as a cooling center during the Coast Guard Festival parade on Saturday, Aug. 7.
Located on the corner of Fifth and Franklin streets, the church will be open from 10 a.m. until approximately 2:30 p.m. for anyone wishing to cool off, get a drink of water, or use the restrooms.
