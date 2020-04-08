WEST OLIVE — The Ottawa County Department of Public Health announced the county’s first death from COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The health department’s public information officer, Kristina Wieghmink, said during the daily briefing Wednesday afternoon that the deceased patient was a woman in her 70s, with underlying health conditions.
There are 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa County, as of Wednesday, according to the county health department. Wieghmink said Ottawa County has received “around 800” tests, but it’s possible that additional tests have been completed in commercial labs and have not been sent to the county yet.
According to the latest figures released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there are now 20,346 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the state. There have been 959 confirmed deaths from the disease in Michigan.
On Wednesday, 1,376 new cases and 114 new deaths were confirmed in the state.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told WOOD-TV that an extension of the state’s stay-at-home order would be announced today.
“It’s going to be extended,” Whitmer said Wednesday. “We will make an announcement tomorrow.”
Health officials on various levels are encouraging Michigan residents to assume that they could come into contact with COVID-19 anytime they are out in public, due to community spread.
